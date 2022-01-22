Skip to main content
Rival Watch: Kyle Walker-Peters Brilliant Goal For Southampton Against Manchester City

There is early hope for Liverpool fans as Kyle Walker-Peters has given Southampton an unexpected lead against leaders Manchester City.

A smart move down the Southampton right saw the ball fall to the 24 year old who finished brilliantly passed Emerson in the City goal.

The Reds are eleven points behind the runaway leaders with one game in hand and will travel to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tomorrow.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Premier League Fixtures - Rearranged

Tuesday 18th January 2022

7:30pm Burnley P-P Watford

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea

Wednesday, 19th January 2022

7:30pm Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

8:00pm Brentford 1-3 Manchester United

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 23

Friday, 21st January 2022

8:00pm Watford 0-3 Norwich City

Read More

Saturday, 22nd January 2022

12:30pm Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

3:00pm Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

3:00pm Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United

3:00pm Brentford 1-2 Wolves

5:30pm Southampton v Manchester City

Sunday, 23rd January 2023

2:00pm Arsenal v Burnley

2:00pm Crystal Palace v Liverpool

2:00pm Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

4:30pm Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

