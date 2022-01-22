Rival Watch: Southampton 1-1 Manchester City | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL
Premier League leaders Manchester City dropped two points as they drew 1-1 with Southampton at St Mary's and you can see the match highlights here.
A brilliant Kyle Walker-Peters goal gave the Saints the lead in the 7th minute but that was cancelled out by Aymeric Laporte's header in the 64th minute after a brilliant Kevin De Bruyne free kick.
Pep Guardiola's team are now twelve points clear of Liverpool but the Reds have two games in hand, the first of which, is at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Watch the match highlights here:
Premier League Fixtures - Rearranged
Tuesday 18th January 2022
7:30pm Burnley P-P Watford
8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea
Wednesday, 19th January 2022
7:30pm Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur
8:00pm Brentford 1-3 Manchester United
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 23
Friday, 21st January 2022
8:00pm Watford 0-3 Norwich City
Saturday, 22nd January 2022
12:30pm Everton 0-1 Aston Villa
3:00pm Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
3:00pm Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United
3:00pm Brentford 1-2 Wolves
5:30pm Southampton 1-1 Manchester City
Sunday, 23rd January 2023
2:00pm Arsenal v Burnley
2:00pm Crystal Palace v Liverpool
2:00pm Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
4:30pm Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
