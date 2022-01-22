Rival Watch: Southampton 1-1 Manchester City | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

Premier League leaders Manchester City dropped two points as they drew 1-1 with Southampton at St Mary's and you can see the match highlights here.

A brilliant Kyle Walker-Peters goal gave the Saints the lead in the 7th minute but that was cancelled out by Aymeric Laporte's header in the 64th minute after a brilliant Kevin De Bruyne free kick.

Pep Guardiola's team are now twelve points clear of Liverpool but the Reds have two games in hand, the first of which, is at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Watch the match highlights here:

