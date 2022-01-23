Rival Watch: Thiago Silva Goal Doubles Chelsea Lead As They Look To Keep Pressure Up On Liverpool & Manchester City

Chelsea look like they will match Liverpool and pull two points back on leaders Manchester City after Thiago Silva doubled their lead against Spurs and you can see the goal here.

The headed goal came in the 55th minute from a free kick from Chelsea's left and came eight minutes after the Blues had taken the lead.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Chelsea Starting XI

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI

Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane

Premier League Fixtures - Rearranged

Tuesday 18th January 2022

7:30pm Burnley P-P Watford

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea

Wednesday, 19th January 2022

7:30pm Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

8:00pm Brentford 1-3 Manchester United

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 23

Friday, 21st January 2022

8:00pm Watford 0-3 Norwich City

Saturday, 22nd January 2022

12:30pm Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

3:00pm Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

3:00pm Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United

3:00pm Brentford 1-2 Wolves

5:30pm Southampton 1-1 Manchester City

Sunday, 23rd January 2023

2:00pm Arsenal 0-0 Burnley

2:00pm Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

2:00pm Leicester City 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

4:30pm Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook