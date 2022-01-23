Skip to main content
Rival Watch: Wonderful Hakim Ziyech Goal Gives Chelsea The Lead Against Tottenham As They Aim To Match Liverpool's Earlier Victory

A brilliant curling effort from Hakim Ziyech has given Chelsea the lead against Tottenham and you can watch the goal here.

Chelsea are attempting to respond to Liverpool's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace earlier in the day to keep themselves in touch with leaders Manchester City and the Reds.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Chelsea Starting XI

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI

Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane

Premier League Fixtures - Rearranged

Tuesday 18th January 2022

7:30pm Burnley P-P Watford

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea

Wednesday, 19th January 2022

7:30pm Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

8:00pm Brentford 1-3 Manchester United

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 23

Friday, 21st January 2022

8:00pm Watford 0-3 Norwich City

Saturday, 22nd January 2022

12:30pm Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

3:00pm Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

3:00pm Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United

3:00pm Brentford 1-2 Wolves

5:30pm Southampton 1-1 Manchester City

Sunday, 23rd January 2023

2:00pm Arsenal 0-0 Burnley

2:00pm Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

2:00pm Leicester City 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

4:30pm Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

