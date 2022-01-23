Rival Watch: Wonderful Hakim Ziyech Goal Gives Chelsea The Lead Against Tottenham As They Aim To Match Liverpool's Earlier Victory
A brilliant curling effort from Hakim Ziyech has given Chelsea the lead against Tottenham and you can watch the goal here.
Chelsea are attempting to respond to Liverpool's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace earlier in the day to keep themselves in touch with leaders Manchester City and the Reds.
Watch the goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Chelsea Starting XI
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI
Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane
Premier League Fixtures - Rearranged
Tuesday 18th January 2022
7:30pm Burnley P-P Watford
8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea
Wednesday, 19th January 2022
7:30pm Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur
8:00pm Brentford 1-3 Manchester United
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 23
Friday, 21st January 2022
8:00pm Watford 0-3 Norwich City
Read More
Saturday, 22nd January 2022
12:30pm Everton 0-1 Aston Villa
3:00pm Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United
3:00pm Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United
3:00pm Brentford 1-2 Wolves
5:30pm Southampton 1-1 Manchester City
Sunday, 23rd January 2023
2:00pm Arsenal 0-0 Burnley
2:00pm Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool
2:00pm Leicester City 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
4:30pm Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Bullet Header Gives Liverpool Lead Against Crystal Palace
- Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22
- 'The Quality He Has Is Incredible' - Jurgen Klopp Shares Appreciation For Liverpool's Talisman Fabinho
- Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed
- BREAKING: Potential Liverpool kit for 2022/23 Leaked on Twitter
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook