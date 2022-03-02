Breaking: Roman Abramovich Puts Liverpool Rivals Chelsea Officially Up For Sale

Chelsea have released a statement that owner Roman Abramovich is up for sale, after attempting to give power over to trustees in the club. This action comes after the UK government sanctioning any business linked to Russia, due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Billionaire Roman Abramovich has owned Chelsea Football Club for 19 years, but it is all coming to an end. After turning the London-based club into a powerhouse in world football, the Russian has been left with no option but to let the club go, before being sanctioned by the UK government.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The sale of the club has been taken over by an American-based merchant bank, claiming they are in charge to potential buyers. It is reported that Abramovich has asked for around £4bn for the buy, however sources close to the process state that they expect bids for only £2bn.

Reported, via The Telegraph, buyers interested include billionaire pair Hansjorg Wyss and Todd Boehly. The Swiss billionaire and American businessman are hoping to buy Chelsea for half the asking price.

With American owners already running the three biggest clubs in England in Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal, could there be yet another American ran club up at the top?

