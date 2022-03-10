Sampdoria v Juventus: How To Watch/Live Stream | Serie A | EPL | UK, Italy, US, Canada, India, Australia
Juventus travel to Sampdoria on Saturday hoping to continue their ascent towards the top of the table and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 5:00pm GMT time
Italy
Kick-off is at 6:00pm CET time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 12:00pm ET
Pacific time: 9:00am PT
Central time: 11:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 22:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 04:00 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in Italy, the game will be shown on DAZN.
For US viewers, the game will be available to watch on Paramount+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on fuboTV.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select.
Australian viewers can tune in to watch the match on beIN Sports Connect.
