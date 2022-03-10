Skip to main content
Sampdoria v Juventus: How To Watch/Live Stream | Serie A | EPL | UK, Italy, US, Canada, India, Australia

Juventus travel to Sampdoria on Saturday hoping to continue their ascent towards the top of the table and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Sampdoria

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 5:00pm GMT time

Italy

Kick-off is at 6:00pm CET time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 12:00pm ET

Pacific time: 9:00am PT

Central time: 11:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 22:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 04:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in Italy, the game will be shown on DAZN.

For US viewers, the game will be available to watch on Paramount+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on fuboTV.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select.

Australian viewers can tune in to watch the match on beIN Sports Connect.

