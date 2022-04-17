Sevilla v Real Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

Real Madrid travel to Sevilla on Sunday evening for a crucial La Liga clash and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Carlo Ancelotti's team will be hoping to maintain their twelve point lead at the top of the table so they can concentrate on their UCL semi-final against Manchester City, the winners of which will face Villarreal or Liverpool in the final.

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm BST

Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Monday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on LaLiga TV, Premier Sports 2, and Premier Player HD.

For viewers in Spain, the match can be seen on Movistar+, Movistar LaLiga, and Movistar LaLiga 1.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, JioTV, and MTV India.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on TSN3, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Connect, and Kayo Sports.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok