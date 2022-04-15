Southampton v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia
Liverpool target Bukayo Saka and Arsenal are in action on Saturday as they face Southampton in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the game.
A disappointing defeat last week at home to Brighton has left the Gunners needing a victory to get their top four hopes back on track.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 3:00pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 19:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
