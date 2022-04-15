Southampton v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Liverpool target Bukayo Saka and Arsenal are in action on Saturday as they face Southampton in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the game.

A disappointing defeat last week at home to Brighton has left the Gunners needing a victory to get their top four hopes back on track.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 3:00pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 01:00 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

