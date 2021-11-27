Watch: Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Makes It Two Wins Out Of Two In The Premier League As Aston Villa Beat Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa beat Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace 2-1 as the former Liverpool captain makes it two wins out of two matches since joining them 2 weeks ago, despite a late consolation.

Matt Taggert and a late John McGinn goal sealed a fantastic away win for Aston Villa as as the new journey under Steven Gerrard starts with a bang. Steven Gerrard joined the Midlands club a fortnight ago as they were struggling to find last season's form.

The former Rangers boss seems to have revitalized Villa and are starting to creep up the table after today's victory. However, Gerrard's biggest test comes up midweek against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The first goal came from defender Matt Targett as he brilliantly controlled an Ashley Young corner and smashed it through Emiliano Martinez.

Scotland's John McGinn made it 2-0 with four minutes left to play. Mcginn was played the ball across to him at the edge of the box, which he curled beautifully into the top corner. Despite a late consolation goal from Marc Guehi for the home side, Aston Villa came away with all three points to make it 6 out of 6 for Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard is winning the Aston Villa fans over game by game. Liverpool fans may have to share their love for this man as he is soon becoming an Aston Villa favourite. The next test for Stevie G now is an home match against Liverpool's rivals Manchester City. Can he do his former team a huge favour in the title race?

