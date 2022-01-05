Tottenham Fans React  After EFL Cup Semi-Final Loss To Chelsea

Chelsea beat Tottenham in the first leg of the EFL Cup Semi-Final tie, as they put one foot into the final to face either Liverpool or Arsenal.

LFCTR take a look at the reactions from the fans of the losing side.

Tottenham fans were more than unhappy as their long search for a trophy looks like it will continue to increase.

Supporters are not happy with the players and the manager as they continue to bottle it at the big stage.

A few fans send direct messages to the board following the abysmal result, calling for transfers to come in ASAP.

Never mind Spurs fans, always the Audi Cup to fight for next Summer.

