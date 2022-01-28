Skip to main content
Tottenham Furious At Losing Luis Diaz To Liverpool, Following Adama Traore Snubbing For Barcelona

Having already lost Adama Traore to Barcelona, Tottenham's misery was added to by Liverpool, as the Reds hijack Luis Diaz deal.

Luis Diaz is set to sign for Liverpool in the next few days, but it was the North London side that made the first move for the Colomobian. 

Luis Diaz

Tottenham's pursuit of the Porto forward was made public, which forced Liverpool's hands, who had Diaz as a priority target in their transfer wishlist. 

After missing out on the transfer of Adama Traore to Barcelona, Spurs set their eyes solely on Porto's star man, only for the interest to be leaked.

Read More

Accroding to Duncan Castles Tottenham are said to be furious at Liverpool hijacking their deal for Luis Diaz, a deal they had been working on for months.

Telegraph also state that Spurs are angered by the leaks of their interest of Diaz, alerting Liverpool to make their move.

