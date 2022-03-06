Tottenham Hotspur v Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia
Tottenham Hotspur host Everton on Monday in a crucial Premier League match for both teams and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 01:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT
Read More
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Minamino Brace Sends Reds Through To Quarter-Finals
- Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Watch: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea
- Roberto Firmino, Steven Gerrard, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Virgil Van Dijk Make James Milner's All-Time XI
- Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on pens) | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook