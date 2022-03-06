Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton on Monday in a crucial Premier League match for both teams and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 07:00 AEDT

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Non LFC

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew47 seconds ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham | Match Highlights | Premier League

By Neil Andrew13 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs West Ham: Five Things We Learned | Terrific Trent Alexander-Arnold | Title Race Pressure | Mohamed Salah Wasteful

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Ted Lasso
Articles

Watch: 'That Sounds Like Ted Lasso!' - New Leeds Manager Jesse Marsch On How He Will Approach His New Job

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Opens the Scoring for Liverpool Against West Ham Thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist

By Callum Baker-Ellis14 hours ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League

By Callum Baker-Ellis17 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Match Coverage

Sign One West Ham United Player: Jarrod Bowen

By Drew Alexander Ross18 hours ago
Anfield Ukraine
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Callum Baker-Ellis22 hours ago