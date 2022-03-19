Skip to main content
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia

Tottenham take on West Ham on Sunday in a crucial battle in the race for fourth spot in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 16:30 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 11:30 ET

Pacific time:   08:30 PT

Central time:  10:30 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 22:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on Sky Sports and the Sky GO app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca or the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

