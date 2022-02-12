Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia

Tottenham and Wolves battle it out in a Premier League fixture on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.

Antonio Conte's Spurs went down to a shock 3-2 defeat at home to Southampton on Wednesday which put a dent in their top four hopes.

They will be looking to bounce back against Bruno Lage's Wolves who themselves lost 1-0 to Arsenal on Thursday at Molineux.

Wolves currently sit just two points behind the Lilywhites having played a game more so could leapfrog the hosts with a victory.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 2:00pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time : 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 00:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live tv.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

