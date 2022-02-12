Tottenham Hotspur v Wolves: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | US, Canada, India, Australia
Tottenham and Wolves battle it out in a Premier League fixture on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game.
Antonio Conte's Spurs went down to a shock 3-2 defeat at home to Southampton on Wednesday which put a dent in their top four hopes.
They will be looking to bounce back against Bruno Lage's Wolves who themselves lost 1-0 to Arsenal on Thursday at Molineux.
Wolves currently sit just two points behind the Lilywhites having played a game more so could leapfrog the hosts with a victory.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game:
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 2:00pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time : 9:00am ET
Pacific time: 6:00am PT
Central time: 8:00am CT
Read More
India
Kick-off starts at 19:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 00:00 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live tv.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Telemundo.
For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL | Jota At The Double
- Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Man of the Match | Premier League | EPL
- Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City: Player Ratings
- Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 24 - February 8th/9th/10th
- Sadio Mane Reveals The Kind Words He Had For Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah After Senegal Beat Egypt In AFCON Final
- Revealed: What Mohamed Salah Said To Egypt Keeper Gabaski Before Sadio Mane's Penalty For Senegal In AFCON Final
- 'Liverpool Like Him' - Journalist Confirms Liverpool's Interest In Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook