Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Breaking: Tottenham Knocked Out Of Europa Conference League After Being Forced To Forfeit Suspended Match Against Stade Rennes

Author:

Tottenham Hotspur have been forced to forfeit their suspended UEFA Europa  Conference League match against Stade Rennes due to several positive covid-19 cases. This means the North London side have been knocked out of UEFA's minnow competition. 

The match between Tottenham and Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes scheduled for the 9th December was originally suspended after the Premier League side confirming several positive covid cases. 

The matter was then submitted to UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be made. It now has been confirmed that Tottenham have to forfeit the match, which will be an automatic 3-0 loss. 

With the result now being decided, this means Antonio Conte's side have been knocked out of the Conference League. A competition which has been made up by UEFA for extra money, with teams that can't even make the Europa League. 

Tottenham found themselves being expected favourites for the competition, something they have failed to live up to. A loss to Slovenian side NS Mura was an highlighted embarrassment during the campaign, topped off now with the failure to qualify from the group stage.

Read More

Antonio Conte now has to the opportunity to concentrate domestically, fighting for top four and possibly pushing for a cup to fill empty spaces. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Antonio Conte
Non LFC

Breaking: Tottenham Knocked Out Of Europa Conference League After Being Forced To Forfeit Suspended Match Against Stade Rennes

2 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Klopp – 'I Have No Idea If (Kane's England Captaincy) Helps him. It's A 100% Red Card'

11 minutes ago
Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League

1 hour ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

2 hours ago
Harry Kane Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Confronts Referee Paul Tierney After Liverpool's Controversial Draw Against Tottenham

13 hours ago
Son Heung-Min
Match Coverage

Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings With Paul Tierney Receiving A Perfect 10

14 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Post Match Jurgen Klopp Interview After Controversial Liverpool Draw With Tottenham

14 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp, Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Fans React To Liverpool's Against Tottenham Following A Shocking Performance By Referee Paul Tierney

15 hours ago