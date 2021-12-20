Breaking: Tottenham Knocked Out Of Europa Conference League After Being Forced To Forfeit Suspended Match Against Stade Rennes

Tottenham Hotspur have been forced to forfeit their suspended UEFA Europa Conference League match against Stade Rennes due to several positive covid-19 cases. This means the North London side have been knocked out of UEFA's minnow competition.

The match between Tottenham and Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes scheduled for the 9th December was originally suspended after the Premier League side confirming several positive covid cases.

The matter was then submitted to UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be made. It now has been confirmed that Tottenham have to forfeit the match, which will be an automatic 3-0 loss.

With the result now being decided, this means Antonio Conte's side have been knocked out of the Conference League. A competition which has been made up by UEFA for extra money, with teams that can't even make the Europa League.

Tottenham found themselves being expected favourites for the competition, something they have failed to live up to. A loss to Slovenian side NS Mura was an highlighted embarrassment during the campaign, topped off now with the failure to qualify from the group stage.

Antonio Conte now has to the opportunity to concentrate domestically, fighting for top four and possibly pushing for a cup to fill empty spaces.

