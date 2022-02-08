Tottenham v Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

Tottenham take on Southampton on Wednesday in a crucial Premier League clash in terms of their top-four ambitions and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.

Antonio Conte's team have done well in the league to stay in contention for the top four where they sit just two points behind Manchester United but with two games in hand.

Southampton are having another solid season and currently sit in 12th position with 25 points from 22 games.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at St Mary's in the return fixture when they met at the end of December.

Here are the details of when and where you can watch the game.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 7:45pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:15 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on BT Sport 3, BT Sport Extra 2 and streamed on the BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network, Universo and streamed on Universo Now

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports, JioTV, Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

