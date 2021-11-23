Champions League Preview: Tuesday - Villareal v Manchester United, Chelsea v Juventus, Barcelona v Benfica And More

The Champions League is down the last two matches and things are heating up as teams have a lot to play. Who will make the round 16? Who will drop into the Europa League?

Villareal v Manchester United

Michael Carrick's first job as caretaker manager will be getting Manchester United through in the Champions League.

After Cristiano Ronaldo saving them on three occasions late on, Manchester United find themselves level on points with their opponents.

As Champions League goes on head to head, Villareal will be looking to win tonight as they lost the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be gone, but expect the same tactics from Carrick. McFred in midfield and the circus at the back with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

With all to play for in this group, this match is crucial. Can Villareal win and top the group or will Cristiano Ronaldo be the saviour once again?

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea v Juventus

With Juventus already being through and Chelsea near enough joining them, this is a fight for top place in the group.

Chelsea are three points behind the Italians and must win this game to stand any chance of finishing top. Juventus beat Chelsea 1-0 in Turin thanks to a Federico Chiesa strike.

Chelsea will still be without former Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, so Kai Havartz will be most likely leading the line.

A draw should be enough for a Juventus team that has struggled domestically, to win the group, which means Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be expecting to be facing a brick wall.

Will Chelsea be patient enough to break down the Italians or will we see a well drilled Allegri side come out untouched.

Barcelona v Benfica

Barcelona's struggles have been hard to hide, both in the league and in the Champions League, but back to back 1-0 wins against Dynamo Kiev as put them in pole position to take second place behind Bayern Munich.

Depsite comfortably beating Barcelona in their home match, Bencfica have only find themselves on 4 points behind the La Liga giants.

Barcelona will have the home crowd behind them tonight and will be hoping to win and confirm their place in the Round of 16. Benfica will give as good as they get and plenty of goals are expected in this match.

Will Barcelona's dominance be too much for Benfica's back three or are Benfica going to shock the Catalonia team once more?

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Young Boys v Atalanta

Young Boys were expected to be the groups whipping boys, which hasn't been the case whatsoever.

Managed by former Huddersfield Town manager and Jurgen Klopp's right hand man at Borussia Dortmund, David Wagner, Young Boys have trusted their own attacking style. Despite losing 3 of their 4 matches, they have been competitive in each.

This has become a must win for Atalanta after failing hang on against Manchester United. With a home match against a tough Villareal side left after this, Atalanta will be all out attacking in order to qualify.

Another game which is expecting plenty of goals, definitely an exciting match for the neutral

Who will come out victorious in this end to end match, will it be Wagner's men or will class show in the end?

Sevilla v Wolfsburg

Sevilla have been disappointing in this year's Champions League as they sit bottom of the group.

The group, however is still up in the air, from the top to the bottom. No one is yet qualified and no one is down and out.

Both teams Will fancy themselves in this match as they both look to get into a decent position to qualify going into the last match.

Wolfsburg are a very good attacking team, but in the league tend to leave themselves open. In the Champions League however, they have become a tough team to break down.

Which team will improve their qualification chances in what will be a firery match? Can Sevilla finally turn up or will Wolfsburg be stubborn again?

Other Fixtures

Bayern Munich travel to Dynamo Kiev as group champions. They will most likely rest a few players in order to keep them fresh. Kiev can still make the Europa League spot, depending on Benfica result.

Lille and Salzburg fight out for one foot in the Round of 16. Both are very entertaining teams, so goals and cards will make it one to watch.

Malmo face Zenit St Petersburgh with only the Europa League spot available for both. However, the only way Malmo will be able to earn that spot is to better Zenit's 4-0 win against them in the reverse fixture.