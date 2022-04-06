Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

UEFA Europa Conference League Quarter-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 7th/14th

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League has now reached the quarter-final stages and we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for those matches.

UEFA

Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule

First Leg Matches

Thursday, 7th April 2022

5:45pm    Feyenoord v Slavia Prague

8:00pm    Bodo/Glimt v Roma

8:00pm    Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven

8:00pm    Marseille v PAOK

Second Leg Matches

Thursday, 14th April 2022

5:45pm    PSV Eindhoven v Leicester City

8:00pm    PAOK v Marseille

8:00pm    Slavia Prague v Feyenoord 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

8:00pm    Roma v Bodo/Glimt

*all times are UK time (BST)

Semi-Final Draw

The draw for the semi-final has already been made and the details are as follows:

Leicester City/PSV Eindhoven v Bodo/Glimt/Roma

Feyenoord/Slavia Prague v Marseille/PAOK

The semi-final first legs will take place on the 28th April with the second legs on the 5th May.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Eintracht Frankfurt
Non LFC

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, US, Germany, Spain, India, Canada, Australia

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Closing In On Three New Summer Signings Including Fulham's Fabio Carvalho

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Watch: Benfica 1-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Konate, Mane & Diaz Goals Put Reds In Control Of Tie

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Ends A Nervy Match For Liverpool Away Porto Rivals Benfica In First Leg | UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Goal Doubles Liverpool's Lead Against Benfica, After Sensational Play By Trent Alexander-Arnold And Luis Diaz | UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Watch: Ibrahima Konate Powerful Header Gives Liverpool Early Advantage Against Benfica | UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Egyptian Sports Minister Says Mohamed Salah Will Renew Contract At Liverpool Despite His Advice To Move To Another Club

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Picture For Kylian Mbappe Transfer As Real Madrid Move In Doubt

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago