UEFA Europa Conference League Quarter-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 7th/14th

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League has now reached the quarter-final stages and we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for those matches.

Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule

First Leg Matches

Thursday, 7th April 2022

5:45pm Feyenoord v Slavia Prague

8:00pm Bodo/Glimt v Roma

8:00pm Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven

8:00pm Marseille v PAOK

Second Leg Matches

Thursday, 14th April 2022

5:45pm PSV Eindhoven v Leicester City

8:00pm PAOK v Marseille

8:00pm Slavia Prague v Feyenoord

8:00pm Roma v Bodo/Glimt

*all times are UK time (BST)

Semi-Final Draw

The draw for the semi-final has already been made and the details are as follows:

Leicester City/PSV Eindhoven v Bodo/Glimt/Roma

Feyenoord/Slavia Prague v Marseille/PAOK

The semi-final first legs will take place on the 28th April with the second legs on the 5th May.

