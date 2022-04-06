UEFA Europa Conference League Quarter-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 7th/14th
The 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League has now reached the quarter-final stages and we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for those matches.
Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule
First Leg Matches
Thursday, 7th April 2022
5:45pm Feyenoord v Slavia Prague
8:00pm Bodo/Glimt v Roma
8:00pm Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven
8:00pm Marseille v PAOK
Second Leg Matches
Thursday, 14th April 2022
5:45pm PSV Eindhoven v Leicester City
8:00pm PAOK v Marseille
8:00pm Slavia Prague v Feyenoord
8:00pm Roma v Bodo/Glimt
*all times are UK time (BST)
Semi-Final Draw
The draw for the semi-final has already been made and the details are as follows:
Leicester City/PSV Eindhoven v Bodo/Glimt/Roma
Feyenoord/Slavia Prague v Marseille/PAOK
The semi-final first legs will take place on the 28th April with the second legs on the 5th May.
