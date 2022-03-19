UFC London 2022 - Where To Watch / Live Stream Liverpool Fan 'Paddy The Baddy' Pimblett In Action & Volkov vs Aspinall In Main Event
The UFC returns to London for the first time in three years at the O2 arena on Saturday evening and we can bring you details of when and how you can watch the action.
Liverpool fan 'Paddy the Baddy' Pimblett is in action as he takes on Kazula Vargas in a lightweight bout.
Fellow Liverpudlian and Everton fan 'Meatball Molly' McCann also climbs into the Octagon to fight Luana Carolina at Flyweight.
The main event sees a huge heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Manchester's Tom Aspinall.
When And Where To Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the main card can be watched on BT Sport 1, the BT Sport App, and the BT Sport website from 8pm.
For US viewers, the main card can be watched on ESPN+ from:
Eastern Time - 4pm
Pacific Time - 1pm
Central Time - 3pm
The prelims can be watched from 5pm (UK time) on the UFC Fight Pass subscription service.
In Canada, the action will be available on UFC Fight Pass.
