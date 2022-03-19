Skip to main content
UFC London 2022 - Where To Watch / Live Stream Liverpool Fan 'Paddy The Baddy' Pimblett In Action & Volkov vs Aspinall In Main Event

The UFC returns to London for the first time in three years at the O2 arena on Saturday evening and we can bring you details of when and how you can watch the action.

Liverpool fan 'Paddy the Baddy' Pimblett is in action as he takes on Kazula Vargas in a lightweight bout.

Paddy The Baddy Pimblett

Fellow Liverpudlian and Everton fan 'Meatball Molly' McCann also climbs into the Octagon to fight Luana Carolina at Flyweight.

The main event sees a huge heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Manchester's Tom Aspinall.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

When And Where To Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the main card can be watched on BT Sport 1, the BT Sport App, and the BT Sport website from 8pm.

For US viewers, the main card can be watched on ESPN+ from:

Eastern Time - 4pm 

Pacific Time   - 1pm 

Central Time  - 3pm

The prelims can be watched from 5pm (UK time) on the UFC Fight Pass subscription service.

In Canada, the action will be available on UFC Fight Pass.

