USA v Panama: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 CONCACAF Qualifying Match

USA host Panama in another crucial CONCACAF World Cup 2022 qualifier and we can bring you the details of how and when to watch the match.

The hosts currently sit in second place in the group with 22 points from 12 games with Panama just four points back with two games to go.

Three points for Gregg Berhalter's team will almost certainly see them qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Their fate will also depend on how Costa Rica fares in their clash with El Salvador. Should they fail to win and USA gain the victory, qualification will be secured.

USA Corner Flag

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 00:00 UK time (Monday) 

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 19:00 ET (Sunday)

Pacific time:  16:00 PT (Sunday)

Central time: 18:00 CT (Sunday)

Panama

Kick-off is at 18:00 (Sunday)

Where to Watch

For US viewers, the game will be available on TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, the TUDN App, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, and the FOX Sports App.

For viewers in Panama the game will be available on Nex.

