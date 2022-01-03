USMNT Star Ricardo Pepi Joins FC Augsburg From FC Dallas for $20million
Ricardo Pepi has officially joined Bundesliga side FC Augsburg from FC Dallas after being linked with Wolfsburg and Liverpool.
USMNT star Ricardo Pepi has been linked with a lot of top clubs in recent weeks. From Liverpool to Wolfsburg.
However, he has officially joined FC Augsburg who are currently sitting 15th in the Bundesliga.
The 18-year-old is the next big thing to come out of the USA and FC Augsburg look to have got themselves a star.
Augsburg have confirmed that Pepi has signed a five year deal until 2026 with the option to extend for a further year.
Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that FC Augsburg paid $20million for the USMNT starlet.
Read More
That could be a very good investment for the future if Pepi proves himself to be good enough for the top level of European football.
Liverpool may of missed out on a good opportunity to bring in the next superstar but who knows, FSG could pick Pepi up in a few years once he's blossomed into a star.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings | Premier League | EPL
- Watch: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL
- 'Congratulations Manchester City' - Liverpool Fans React to 2-2 Draw With Chelsea
- Breaking: Leighton Clarkson To Return To Liverpool As Blackburn Loan Spell Ended
- 'Massive Fee' - Pundit Reveals Price He Thinks West Ham Would Consider For Selling Jarrod Bowen To Liverpool
- Harvey Elliott Set to Return to Liverpool Team Training After Four Months Out With Ankle Fracture
- Report: Liverpool, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund & Bayern Munich Enquire About Denis Zakaria January Transfer
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook