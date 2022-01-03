Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
USMNT Star Ricardo Pepi Joins FC Augsburg From FC Dallas for $20million

Ricardo Pepi has officially joined Bundesliga side FC Augsburg from FC Dallas after being linked with Wolfsburg and Liverpool.

USMNT star Ricardo Pepi has been linked with a lot of top clubs in recent weeks. From Liverpool to Wolfsburg.

However, he has officially joined FC Augsburg who are currently sitting 15th in the Bundesliga.

The 18-year-old is the next big thing to come out of the USA and FC Augsburg look to have got themselves a star.

Augsburg have confirmed that Pepi has signed a five year deal until 2026 with the option to extend for a further year.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that FC Augsburg paid $20million for the USMNT starlet.

That could be a very good investment for the future if Pepi proves himself to be good enough for the top level of European football.

Liverpool may of missed out on a good opportunity to bring in the next superstar but who knows, FSG could pick Pepi up in a few years once he's blossomed into a star.

