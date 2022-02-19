Valencia v Barcelona: How to Watch / Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

Barcelona travel to the Mestalla Stadium to face Valencia on Sunday in a La Liga clash and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the match.

Xavi's team have fought their way into fourth spot and will be keen to pick up the three points to keep up the pressure on the teams around them.

Valencia sit in a mid table position (12th) with 30 points from 24 games so far this season.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the game.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 3:15pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:15am ET

Pacific time: 7:15am PT

Central time: 9:15am CT

Spain

Kick-off is at 4:15pm

India

Kick-off is at 20:45 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on La Liga TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canada viewers the game can be watched on TSN2, TSN App and TSN.ca.

Viewers in Spain can see the game on Movistar Laliga, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga 1.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV, Voot Select, MTV India.

