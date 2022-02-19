Valencia v Barcelona: How to Watch / Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain
Barcelona travel to the Mestalla Stadium to face Valencia on Sunday in a La Liga clash and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the match.
Xavi's team have fought their way into fourth spot and will be keen to pick up the three points to keep up the pressure on the teams around them.
Valencia sit in a mid table position (12th) with 30 points from 24 games so far this season.
Here are the details of when and where to watch the game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 3:15pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:15am ET
Pacific time: 7:15am PT
Central time: 9:15am CT
Read More
Spain
Kick-off is at 4:15pm
India
Kick-off is at 20:45 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on La Liga TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canada viewers the game can be watched on TSN2, TSN App and TSN.ca.
Viewers in Spain can see the game on Movistar Laliga, Movistar+, Movistar Laliga 1.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV, Voot Select, MTV India.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- 'Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | Premier League | EPL | Diogo Jota Injury Update
- He's For Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester' - Serie A Player Who Is 'King Of The Stats' Linked With Premier League Clubs
- Report: Kylian Mbappe 'More Impressed' By Liverpool Project Than Real Madrid
- Watch: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Firmino & Salah On Target
- Kyle Walker Responds To Trent Alexander-Arnold's Honest Take On Manchester City
- Report: Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Tottenham Among 'Interested Clubs' In 18-Year-Old Sensation
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook