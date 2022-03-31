Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

VfL Wolfsburg v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Women's Champions League | Quarter-Final

Arsenal travel to Germany on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final against VfL Wolfsburg and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The first leg at the Emirates Stadium ended 1-1 so it is all to play for as the teams battle it out for a place in the semi-finals.

Arsenal Women

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 17:45 UK time

Germany

Kick-off time: 18:45 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 12:45 ET

Pacific time:   09:45 PT

Central time:  11:45 CT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

India

Kick-off starts at 23:15 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 03:45 AEDT

Where To Watch / Live Stream

Viewers in Germany can watch the game on DAZN.

In Canada and the US, the game can also be watched on the DAZN streaming service.

For UK and international viewers the game is available on arsenal.com, DAZN YouTube channel and the YouTube stream will be available in the UEFA.com Match Centre and on UEFA.tv.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 - Who Has Qualified For Qatar? What Is Left To Be Decided?

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'The Best Pub In Liverpool' - Jurgen Klopp On Where He Considers His 'Safe Place' In The Main Stand At Anfield

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah Breaks Down As He Hints At International Retirement After Egypt Lose Against Senegal In 2022 World Cup Qualifier

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Rodrygo Vinicus Jr
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Arsenal & Newcastle Target Real Madrid Brazilian Winger As They Try And Make Room For Kylian Mbappe And Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Beat Real Madrid & European Giants To Signing Of Fulham Sensation Fabio Carvalho

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'Bobby' - Roberto Firmino On His First Liverpool Nickname That Has Stuck Ever Since

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Targeting Borussia Dortmund Star Erling Haaland To Replace Mohamed Salah

By Matt Thielen17 hours ago
sipa_35835357
Opinions

Opinion: Liverpool vs Watford | Big Match Build-Up | If I Could Sign One Player From The Oppo I'd Sign...

By Dan Clubbe19 hours ago