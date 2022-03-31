VfL Wolfsburg v Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Women's Champions League | Quarter-Final

Arsenal travel to Germany on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final against VfL Wolfsburg and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The first leg at the Emirates Stadium ended 1-1 so it is all to play for as the teams battle it out for a place in the semi-finals.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 17:45 UK time

Germany

Kick-off time: 18:45 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time: 12:45 ET

Pacific time: 09:45 PT

Central time: 11:45 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 23:15 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 03:45 AEDT

Where To Watch / Live Stream

Viewers in Germany can watch the game on DAZN.

In Canada and the US, the game can also be watched on the DAZN streaming service.

For UK and international viewers the game is available on arsenal.com, DAZN YouTube channel and the YouTube stream will be available in the UEFA.com Match Centre and on UEFA.tv.

