Villarreal v Bayern Munich: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Spain, Germany, India, Canada, Australia

Villarreal host Bayern Munich in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League quarter-final match on Wednesday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the game here.

The winners of this last-eight tie will play whoever emerges victorious from the Liverpool and Benfica quarter-final match in the semi-finals.

Villarreal

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

Spain/Italy

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Thursday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 3, BTsport.com and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in Spain, the match will be available on Movistar+ and Movistar Liga de Campeones 1.

Viewers in Germany can watch on DAZN and Servus TV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN.com and the TUDN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV and Sony LIV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

