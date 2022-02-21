Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Villarreal v Juventus: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Italy, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

Juventus travel to Villarreal for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League clash on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.

Estadio de la Ceramica

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

Italy / Spain

Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET time

India

Kick-off is at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.com.

Viewers in Italy can watch on SKY Go Italia, Sky Sports 252, Sky Sports 4K, and Sky Sport Uno.

Spanish viewers can watch on Movistar+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be streamed via the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Estadio de la Ceramica
Non LFC

Villarreal v Juventus: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Italy, Spain, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
just now
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'It Would Be A Surprise Were It Not Virgil' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On The Return Of Van Dijk

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Turns Down Manchester United Offer to Wait for Liverpool Transfer

By Charlie Webb
1 hour ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 27 & Rearranged Games - February 23rd To 27th

By Neil Andrew
2 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'That's A Big Bonus For Us' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On Importance Of Squad Depth After Vital Norwich Win

By Neil Andrew
11 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

'If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen I don’t think negotiations are going well' - Former Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Situation

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Looking To Sign Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah Instead Of Kylian Mbappe

By Damon Carr
13 hours ago
James Milner
Quotes

'I've Been Quite Surprised' - Former Player On Reports Of James Milner Contract Offer

By Neil Andrew
13 hours ago