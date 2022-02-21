Villarreal v Juventus: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, Italy, Spain, Canada, India, Australia
Juventus travel to Villarreal for the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League clash on Tuesday and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
Italy / Spain
Kick-off is at 9:00pm CET time
India
Kick-off is at 01:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on TUDN.com.
Viewers in Italy can watch on SKY Go Italia, Sky Sports 252, Sky Sports 4K, and Sky Sport Uno.
Spanish viewers can watch on Movistar+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be streamed via the SonyLIV app.
Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.
