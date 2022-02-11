Villarreal v Real Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India
Real Madrid will be looking to maintain their six point lead at the top of the La Liga table with victory at sixth placed Villarreal and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.
Unai Emery's team are still in the hunt for European spots and are just three points behind Barcelona who are fourth.
Here are the details of when and where to watch the game:
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 3:15pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 10:15am ET
Pacific time: 7:15am PT
Central time: 8:15am CT
Spain
Kick-off is at 4:15pm
Read More
India
Kick-off is at 20:45 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on La Liga TV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on TSN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Viacom 18's MTV channel and through streaming services Voot Select and JioTV.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL | Jota At The Double
- Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Man of the Match | Premier League | EPL
- Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City: Player Ratings
- Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 24 - February 8th/9th/10th
- Sadio Mane Reveals The Kind Words He Had For Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah After Senegal Beat Egypt In AFCON Final
- Revealed: What Mohamed Salah Said To Egypt Keeper Gabaski Before Sadio Mane's Penalty For Senegal In AFCON Final
- 'Liverpool Like Him' - Journalist Confirms Liverpool's Interest In Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook