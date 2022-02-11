Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Villarreal v Real Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India

Real Madrid will be looking to maintain their six point lead at the top of the La Liga table with victory at sixth placed Villarreal and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the match.

Unai Emery's team are still in the hunt for European spots and are just three points behind Barcelona who are fourth.

Unai Emery Carlo Ancelotti

Here are the details of when and where to watch the game:

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 3:15pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 10:15am ET

Pacific time: 7:15am PT

Central time: 8:15am CT

Spain

Kick-off is at 4:15pm

Read More

India

Kick-off is at 20:45 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on La Liga TV.  

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canada viewers the game can be live streamed on TSN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Viacom 18's MTV channel and through streaming services Voot Select and JioTV.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Unai Emery Carlo Ancelotti
Non LFC

Villarreal v Real Madrid: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India

56 seconds ago
Charlie Taylor Mohamed Salah Burnley
Match Coverage

'It Is Always Uncomfortable' - Jurgen Klopp Has Words Of Warning For Match Against Sean Dyche's Burnley

4 minutes ago
Luis Diaz makes his Debut in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City.
Transfers

Former Liverpool Player Doubts Move Will Be Made For Long Term Premier League Target After Luis Diaz Signing

13 minutes ago
Trent Alexander Arnold Diogo Jota Leicester Liverpool Players
Match Coverage

Match Review: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester City | Diogo Jota Masterclass & Luis Diaz Impresses

1 hour ago
Luis Diaz makes his Debut in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Cardiff City.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Five Things We Learned - Diogo Jota Portugal's Best, Luis Diaz Liverpool's New Star

4 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

'Liverpool Will Be Kicking Themselves' - Former Player On Missing Out On Fulham Starlet Fabio Carvalho

6 hours ago
Sadio Mane Lionel Messi
Transfers

Report: Lionel Messi Laid Down Sadio Mane Condition To Extend Stay At Barcelona

7 hours ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 25 - February 12th/13th

7 hours ago