Wales v Austria: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoff Semi-Final
Wales take on Austria in a World Cup 2022 semi-final playoff match on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off time: 19:45 UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 15:45 ET
Pacific time: 12:45 PT
Central time: 14:45 CT
India
Kick-off time: 01:15
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK the game will be available on Sky TV, S4C and can be streamed on the Sky GO app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For viewers in India, the game will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
For Australian viewers, the game can be watched on Optus Sport.
