Wales v Austria: How to Watch/Live Stream | World Cup 2022 Playoff Semi-Final

Wales take on Austria in a World Cup 2022 semi-final playoff match on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Neco Williams

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off time: 19:45 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time:  15:45 ET

Pacific time:   12:45 PT

Central time:  14:45 CT

India

Kick-off time: 01:15 

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK the game will be available on Sky TV, S4C and can be streamed on the Sky GO app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For viewers in India, the game will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

For Australian viewers, the game can be watched on Optus Sport.

