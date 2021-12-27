Watch: Allan Saint-Maximin Top Class Goal Gives Newcastle Lead Against Manchester United

Allan Saint-Maximin has given Newcastle United the lead against Manchester United and you can watch the goal here.

After United were caught in possession, the tricky winner picked up the ball just outside the box before making space to fire the ball past David De Gea and into the top corner of the net.

Watch the goal here:

Newcastle United Team

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Kraft, Ryan Fraser, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Newcastle United Subs

Freddie Woodman, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Jeff Hendrick, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Jacob Murphy, Dwight Gayle

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga

