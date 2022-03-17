Watch: Allan Sent Off For Everton Against Newcastle For Foul On Allan Saint-Maximin
Allan has been shown a red card for Everton for a reckless challenge on Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin and you can watch the action here.
The lunging tackle came in the 81st minute and the Brazilian was originally given a yellow card before the decision was overturned after a VAR review.
The match is now locked at 0-0 as it enters injury time.
Option #1:
Option #2:
Everton Team
Newcastle Team
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:15 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:45 AEDT
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on Amazon Prime Video.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jota & Firmino Goals Gives Reds Vital Win
- Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Thiago Alcantara Reacts To Liverpool's 0-2 Win Over Arsenal
- Report: Liverpool Offer Barcelona Sensation Gavi Annual Salary Of €6million Reliable Journalist Confirms
- Report: Erling Haaland Opens Door To Liverpool Switch, With Jurgen Klopp Being Key For Borrusia Dortmund Superstar
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok