Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Allan Sent Off For Everton Against Newcastle For Foul On Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan has been shown a red card for Everton for a reckless challenge on Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin and you can watch the action here.

Allan

The lunging tackle came in the 81st minute and the Brazilian was originally given a yellow card before the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

The match is now locked at 0-0 as it enters injury time.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Everton Team

Newcastle Team

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:15 IST

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:45 AEDT

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on Amazon Prime Video.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final And Semi-Final Draw: Qualified Teams Include Barcelona And Rangers

By Damon Carr3 minutes ago
Everton Protester
Non LFC

Protester Ties Himself to Goalpost During Everton vs Newcastle United Game

By Callum Baker-Ellis49 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

England Squad Confirmed: Gareth Southgate Picks Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold And Jordan Henderson, Plus Two Huge Stars Miss Out

By Damon Carr53 minutes ago
Anfield
News

Liverpool Draw Atletico Madrid In UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals While Manchester City Play Premier League Rival Chelsea In Simulated Champions League Draw

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Non LFC

Watch: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal Gives Barcelona Lead Against Galatasaray In Europa League

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Alexander Isak
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Scouts 'Advice' Recruitment Team To Swoop for Real Sociedad Frontman Alexander Isak

By Sam Patterson4 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'I'm Sure Jude Bellingham Would Choose Liverpool' - Former Manchester United Player Believes Starlet Would Prefer Anfield To Old Trafford

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Marcus Rashford
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Eyeing Up A Move For Marcus Rashford, With Manchester United And England Future In Doubt

By Damon Carr4 hours ago