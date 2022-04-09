Skip to main content
Watch: Anthony Gordon Goal Gives Everton The Lead Against Manchester United - Harry Maguire Steers Past David De Gea

Anthony Gordon has given Everton the lead against Manchester United at Goodison Park in the huge Premier League clash and you can watch the goal here.

In what has been a scrappy game, so far, Gordon fired home via a deflection off United captain Harry Maguire.

Watch the goal here:

 Everton Team

Manchester United Team

Manchester United travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday in a huge Premier League match for both teams.

United are desperate for the win as they continue to battle with Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham in a race for the top four. Ralf Rangnick's team can't afford any more slip-ups after a mundane draw against Leicester last time out.

Frank Lampard's Everton are in deep trouble near the bottom of the table after losing to relegation rivals Burnley in midweek and will be hoping the home crowd can help them to what would be a vital three points.

