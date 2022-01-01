Watch: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City Match Highlights | Premier League | VAR Controversy & Late Drama

Manchester City snatched the three points with a late Rodri goal to break the hearts of Arsenal in a scintillating game at the Emirates on Saturday and you can watch the highlights here.

The scoreline only tells half the story however as the game was full of incident and controversy.

Arsenal thought they should have had a penalty when Martin Odegaard appeared to be clipped by keeper Ederson but their protests were waved away.

They did take the lead however in the 31st minute with a well taken goal from Bukayo Saka after good work from Kieran Tierney.

After taking the 1-0 lead into half-time, the Gunners were left furious when Manchester City were awarded a penalty by VAR for a foul by Granit Xhaka on Bernardo Silva.

Riyad Mahrez despatched the resulting spot kick and two minutes later Gabriel was sent off for a second yellow card in three minutes for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

The home side dug in and thought they had earned themselves a point but Rodri broke in behind the Arsenal defence in the 93rd minute to snatch the victory.

Watch the match highlights here:

