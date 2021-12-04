Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Arthur Masuaku's Bizarre Goal For West Ham Gives Them 3-2 Lead Against Chelsea, Mendy Error

Author:

Arthur Masuaku has given West Ham a 3-2 lead over leaders Chelsea with three minutes to go after a mistake from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

Watch Masuaku goal here:

West Ham take on Premier League leaders Chelsea in Saturday's early match with both teams needing a win to keep up their respective challenges.

Chelsea are top of the table, one point clear of Manchester City and two point clear of Liverpool. Both teams are in action later in the day.

The Hammers need to get back to winning ways to maintain their position in the top four after a home draw against Brighton in midweek and losing to City last weekend.

Matchweek 15 Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United v Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United v Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton v Liverpool

Read More

Saturday 5.30pm Watford v Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United v Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

West Ham London Stadium
Non LFC

Watch: Arthur Masuaku's Bizarre Goal For West Ham Gives Them 3-2 Lead Against Chelsea, Mendy Error

56 seconds ago
Jarrod Bowen
Non LFC

Watch: Jarrod Bowen Scores Equaliser for West Ham Against Chelsea

33 minutes ago
Liverpool Arsenal Goal
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: Wolves v Liverpool | Premier League

34 minutes ago
Thiago battles with Mason Mount during Liverpool v Chelsea
Non LFC

Watch: Outstanding Mason Mount Goal Gives Chelsea The Lead Against West Ham

1 hour ago
Manuel Lanzini
Non LFC

Watch: West Ham's Manuel Lanzini Scores Penalty After Terrible Mistake by Chelsea's Edouard Mendy

1 hour ago
Thiago Silva
Non LFC

Watch: Thiago Silva Opens the Scoring for Chelsea Against West Ham

1 hour ago
f03161deca53f94930d3caea77762c98.jfif
Match Coverage

Opposition Watch: Wolves v Liverpool | Premier League

1 hour ago
allan saint-maximin
Transfers

Nathaniel Phillips Could Be Key For Liverpool To Sign Newcastle United Winger Allan Saint-Maximin Ahead Of Cheslea And Everton

1 hour ago