Watch: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City Match Highlights | Premier League | Brilliant Bernardo Silva Goal

After Liverpool's brilliant 4-1 victory at Everton on Wednesday, all attention quickly switched to results elsewhere. Rivals Manchester City managed to just get over the line winning 2-1 at Aston Villa and you can watch the highlights here.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Reds started the day two points behind leaders Chelsea and a point behind Pep Guardiola's team.

City took the lead in the 27th minute through Ruben Dias' long range effort that crept past Emi Martinez.

They doubled their lead shortly before half time when Bernardo Silva scored a brilliant volley after a Gabriel Jesus cross from the right.

Steven Gerrard's Villa came flying out the blocks in the second half and halved the deficit in the 47th minute when Ollie Watkins steered in a near post corner from Douglas Luiz.

City hung on mainly in thanks to a brilliant save from Ederson in the 75th minute when substitute Carney Chukwuemeka thought he had scored.

With Chelsea also winning 2-1 away at Watford, it's as you were at the top of the table.

Watch the highlights of Manchester City's victory over Aston Villa here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook