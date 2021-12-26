Watch: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners against Aston Villa in a hard fought contest at Villa Park on Sunday and you can watch the match highlights here.

Aston Villa took the lead in the first half through a Reece James own goal in the 28th minute but that was cancelled out six minutes later through a Jorginho penalty.

Romelu Lukaku came on as a half-time substitute to score Chelsea's second with a delightful header from a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross.

The Belgian then powered through the Villa defence to win another penalty that Jorginho converted in the 93rd minute to seal the three points.

Watch the match highlights here:

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 19

Sunday 26th December 2021

12:30pm Liverpool P-P Leeds United

12:30pm Wolverhampton P-P Watford

3:00pm West Ham United 2-3 Southampton

3:00pm Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal

3:00pm Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City

3:00pm Burnley P-P Everton

3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Crystal Palace

5:30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Monday, 27th December 2021

8:00pm Newcastle United v Manchester United

