Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Watch: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

Author:

Chelsea ran out 3-1 winners against Aston Villa in a hard fought contest at Villa Park on Sunday and you can watch the match highlights here.

Aston Villa took the lead in the first half through a Reece James own goal in the 28th minute but that was cancelled out six minutes later through a Jorginho penalty.

Romelu Lukaku came on as a half-time substitute to score Chelsea's second with a delightful header from a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross.

The Belgian then powered through the Villa defence to win another penalty that Jorginho converted in the 93rd minute to seal the three points.

Watch the match highlights here:

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 19

Sunday 26th December 2021

12:30pm Liverpool P-P Leeds United

12:30pm Wolverhampton P-P Watford

3:00pm West Ham United 2-3 Southampton

Read More

3:00pm Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal

3:00pm Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City

3:00pm Burnley P-P Everton

3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Crystal Palace

5:30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Monday, 27th December 2021

8:00pm Newcastle United v Manchester United

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Romelu Lukaku
Non LFC

Watch: Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

2 minutes ago
Romelu Lukaku
Non LFC

Watch: Brilliant Romelu Lukaku Headed Goal For Chelsea Against Aston Villa

1 hour ago
Reece James
Non LFC

Watch: Reece James Headed Own Goal Gives Aston Villa Lead Against Chelsea

2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City Match Highlights | Premier League

2 hours ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

3 hours ago
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans shake hands after the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London.
Non LFC

Watch: James Maddison & Ademola Lookman Goals - Manchester City 4-2 Leicester City

4 hours ago
Gundogan Goal
Non LFC

Watch: Ilkay Gundogan Goal Gives Manchester City 3-0 Lead Against Leicester

4 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne
Non LFC

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Goal Gives Manchester City The Lead Against Leicester - Lovely Finish

5 hours ago