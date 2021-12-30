Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Watch: Audacious Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Makes It Manchester United 3-0 Burnley

Author:

Cristiano Ronaldo has made it 3-0 for Manchester United against Burnley at Old Trafford with an audacious finish and you can watch the goal here.

Scott McTominay hit a shot from outside the box that Burnley keeper Wayne Hennessey saved fantastically onto the post. Ronaldo was there to follow up and flick home the rebound.

United had led 2-0 through goals from McTominay and Jadon Sancho

Watch the goal here:

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Anthony Elanga

Burnley Team

Wayne Hennessey, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Aaron Lennon, Chris Wood

Burnley Subs

Will Norris, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Bobby Thomas, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra

