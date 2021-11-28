Watch: Ballon d'Or Front Runner Lionel Messi Gets Hattrick Of Assists For PSG

PSG superstar Lionel Messi warmed up nicely for the Ballon d'Or awards with a hattrick of assists as PSG ran out 3-1 winners against Saint-Etienne and you can watch them here.

The 34 year old is the clear favourite to win the Ballon d'Or trophy at the awards ceremony to be held in Paris on Monday evening.

IMAGO / Xinhua

It looked like PSG were heading into the break 1-0 down after Denis Bouanga had given Saint-Etienne a 23rd minute lead.

The Parisiens however managed to snatch an equaliser just on half time when Messi setup Brazilian defender Marquinhos to head home.

Saint-Etienne did well to hold out under substantial pressure but they eventually buckled in the 79th minute.

Messi again showing his composure in and around the box to find fellow countryman Angel Di Maria who finished well.

PSG finally killed off the game in injury time when Messi completed his hattrick of assists when he crossed for Marquinhos to head home his second of the game.

It could be a good 24 hours for Messi with him expected to win the Ballon d'Or but Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool will all push him close.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook