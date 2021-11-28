Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Ballon d'Or Front Runner Lionel Messi Gets Hattrick Of Assists For PSG

Author:

PSG superstar Lionel Messi warmed up nicely for the Ballon d'Or awards with a hattrick of assists as PSG ran out 3-1 winners against Saint-Etienne and you can watch them here.

The 34 year old is the clear favourite to win the Ballon d'Or trophy at the awards ceremony to be held in Paris on Monday evening.

Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or

It looked like PSG were heading into the break 1-0 down after Denis Bouanga had given Saint-Etienne a 23rd minute lead.

The Parisiens however managed to snatch an equaliser just on half time when Messi setup Brazilian defender Marquinhos to head home.

Saint-Etienne did well to hold out under substantial pressure but they eventually buckled in the 79th minute.

Read More

Messi again showing his composure in and around the box to find fellow countryman Angel Di Maria who finished well.

PSG finally killed off the game in injury time when Messi completed his hattrick of assists when he crossed for Marquinhos to head home his second of the game.

It could be a good 24 hours for Messi with him expected to win the Ballon d'Or but Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool will all push him close.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
Non LFC

Watch: Ballon d'Or Front Runner Lionel Messi Gets Hattrick Of Assists For PSG

2 minutes ago
Champions League UCL Trophy
Interviews

England Right-Back Kyle Walker Admits Manchester City Aren't On The Same Level As Liverpool And Manchester United

37 minutes ago
Ronaldo
Non LFC

Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Dropped By Michael Carrick For This Afternoon's Match Against Chelsea

50 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Official: Confirmed Line Ups - Chelsea v Manchester United - Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped

54 minutes ago
Daniel Sturridge
News

Former Liverpool and Perth Glory Player Daniel Sturridge Misses A-League Away Debut Due to ‘Not Being Used to Four Hour Flights'

1 hour ago
Andy Robertson
Interviews

‘Andy Robertson Showed Why He’s Number One’ - Former Manchester City Player on Robertson v Kostas Tsimikas

2 hours ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Wales International Neco Williams Wants to Leave Liverpool

3 hours ago
Premier League ball
Non LFC

Chelsea v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream The Game In India | EPL

4 hours ago