Watch: Bernardo Silva Goal That Doubles Manchester City Lead Against Watford
Bernardo Silva has doubled Manchester City's lead against Watford at Vicarage Road after he finished a move that saw the ball ping pong around the penalty area.
Watch the goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Manchester City take on Watford in Saturday's late game at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.
After Chelsea lost 3-2 at West Ham, City can go top of the table with a win against Claudio Ranieri's much improved team.
Liverpool snatched a 94th minute winner at Molineux against Wolves through Divock Origi so City will need all three points to take top spot on Saturday evening.
Watford look much better under Ranieri and are currently just outside the relegation zone with 13 points from 14 games.
Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures
Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea
Saturday 3.00pm Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley
Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool
Saturday 5.30pm Watford v Manchester City
Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United v Brentford
Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City
Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal
