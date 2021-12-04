Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Watch: Bernardo Silva World Class Goal Gives Manchester City A Three Goal Lead At Watford

Portugal international Bernardo Silva added his second goal and Manchester City's third with a world class effort against Watford at Vicarage Road.

The 27 year old cut in from the right to curl a brilliant left footed effort into the top corner of Watford's goal.

Watch the goal here:

Manchester City take on Watford in Saturday's late game at Vicarage Road in the Premier League.

After Chelsea lost 3-2 at West Ham, City can go top of the table with a win against Claudio Ranieri's much improved team.

Liverpool snatched a 94th minute winner at Molineux against Wolves through Divock Origi so City will need all three points to take top spot on Saturday evening.

Watford look much better under Ranieri and are currently just outside the relegation zone with 13 points from 14 games.

Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford v Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United v Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal

