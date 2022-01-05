Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Watch: Bizarre Ben Davies Own Goal Gives Chelsea 2-0 Lead Against Tottenham

Chelsea have doubled their lead at Stamford Bridge through a bizarre own goal from Tottenham's Ben Davies and you can watch the goal here.

Tottenham have it all to do now with a two goal deficit to make up.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

After Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal was postponed after another Covid-19 outbreak, focus now switches to Chelsea's clash with Tottenham in the other semi-final.

The first leg takes place on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge, 7.45pm kick off with the return leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in one week's time.

Chelsea Team

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Malang Sarr, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Saul Niguez, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea Subs

Marcus Bettinelli, Ross Barkley, Lewis Hall, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Harvey Vale, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic

Tottenham Hotspur Team

Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Matt Doherty, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Heung Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur Subs

Brandon Austin, Pierluigi Gollini, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Dele Alli, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks

