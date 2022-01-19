Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Brentford 1-3 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

Manchester United ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in the end at the Brentford Community Stadium and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Red Devils had goalkeeper David De Gea to thank for multiple fine saves in the first half which kept it at 0-0.

After Anthony Elanga gave United the lead in the 55th minute though they stepped it up a level and added to the lead through Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Ivan Toney pulled a consolation goal back for Brentford.

Watch the match highlights here.

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Brentford Starting XI

Jonas Lossl, Mads Bech Sorensen, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Sergi Canos, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney

Brentford Subs

Alvaro Fernandez, Kristoffer Ajer, Finley Stevens, Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste, Mads Bidstrup, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Marcus Forss,

Read More

Manchester United Starting XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Donny Van De Beek, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Manchester United travel to Brentford on Wednesday looking to get back to winning ways in a Premier League clash and we can bring you the confirmed line ups.

Ralf Rangnick's team threw away a two goal lead at Aston Villa on Saturday evening to draw 2-2.

Brentford under Thomas Frank have lost four of their last five matches and lost 3-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

They currently sit in a comfortable position, ten points above the relegation zone but will keen to secure more points to ensure safety.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Brentford v Manchester United
Non LFC

Watch: Brentford 1-3 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

1 minute ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Arsenal v Liverpool | Carabao Cup | Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Injury Update

32 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen
Quotes

'I'd Be Very Surprised' - Former Liverpool Player On Links To Jarrod Bowen Of West Ham

40 minutes ago
Ronald Araujo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Contact Future Star Ronald Araujo To Tempt Him From Barcelona

55 minutes ago
Ivan Toney
Non LFC

Watch: Ivan Toney Goal Makes It 3-1 To Manchester United Against Brentford

1 hour ago
Marcus Rashford
Non LFC

Watch: Marcus Rashford Goal Smashed Home To Give Manchester United 3-0 Advantage Against Brentford

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Demands Revealed

1 hour ago
Mason Greenwood Manchester United
Non LFC

Watch: Fine Mason Greenwood Goal Doubles Manchester United Lead At Brentford

1 hour ago