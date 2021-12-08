Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Watch: Brilliant Equalising Goal For Young Boys Sees Them Draw Level Against Manchester United

Author:

A fantastic curling effort from Young Boys' Fabian Rieder has drawn his side level against Manchester United at Old Trafford and you can see the brilliant goal here.

Manchester United Team

Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Matic, Shaw, Lingard, Van de Beek, Amad, Mata, Elanga, Greenwood

Young Boys Team

Faivre; Maceiras, Camara, Lustenberger, Lefort, Martins, Aebischer, Elia, Rieder, Ngamaleu, Siebatcheu.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+.

For Canada, the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) and can be streamed on SonyLiv and JioTV.

