Watch: Brilliant Ferran Torres Goal For Barcelona To Make It 3-0 Against Real Madrid In El Clasico

Ferran Torres has made it 3-0 to Barcelona against Real Madrid in La Liga just after half-time and you can watch the goal here.

Xavi's team already had a two-goal lead thanks to brilliant headers from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ronald Araujo and Torres has added a third after good work from Aubameyang.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Real Madrid Team

Barcelona Team

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on LaLiga TV and Premier Sports 1.

For viewers in Spain, the game can be watched on Movistar Laliga 1, Movistar Laliga, Movistar+ and Movistar Laliga 2.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on TSN.ca or the TSN app.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Voot Select, MTV India, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 2 and beIN Sports Connect.

