Watch: Brilliant Kevin De Bruyne Goal Gives Manchester City The Lead Against Chelsea

A fine individual goal from Kevin De Bruyne has given Manchester City a 1-0 lead against Chelsea at the Etihad and you can watch the goal here.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Manchester City Team

Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

Chelsea Team

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku

The early game on Saturday sees Manchester City host Chelsea in a pivotal clash for the Premier League title race.

After Chelsea led the way early on in the season, Pep Guardiola's men have motored past Thomas Tuchel's Blues and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool with a winning sequence of eleven consecutive games.

As Chelsea and Liverpool battled injury and Covid-19 issues during the busy festive period, City opened up a ten point gap at the top of the table.

Saturday's match could therefore go a long way to deciding the destination of the title.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook