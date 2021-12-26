Watch: Brilliant Romelu Lukaku Headed Goal For Chelsea Against Aston Villa

A fine Romelu Lukaku header has given Chelsea a 2-1 lead against Aston Villa and you can watch the goal here.

The goal came after a fine cross from the left from Callum Hudson-Odoi which Lukaku steered into the bottom corner of the Villa net.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

The Premier League will reach the halfway stage on Boxing Day and we can now bring you the details of the matchweek 19 fixtures and latest table.

Ahead of the matches kicking off over the busy festive period, Manchester City lead the way by three points from second placed Liverpool.

Chelsea are in third place, six points back, after two consecutive draws in the last week.

Arsenal's improvement continues after victory at Leeds and they sit in fourth place, six points further back.

Here are the details of the matchweek 19 fixtures.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 19

Sunday 26th December 2021

12:30pm Liverpool P-P Leeds United

12:30pm Wolverhampton P-P Watford

3:00pm West Ham United 2-3 Southampton

3:00pm Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal

3:00pm Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City

3:00pm Burnley P-P Everton

3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Crystal Palace

5:30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Monday, 27th December 2021

8:00pm Newcastle United v Manchester United

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook