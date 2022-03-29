Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist Gives Portugal Lead Against North Macedonia In World Cup Playoff

Bruno Fernandes has given Portugal a crucial 1-0 lead in the World Cup playoff match against North Macedonia and you can watch the goal here.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Fernandes latched on to a mistake in the North Macedonian defence to exchange passes with Cristiano Ronaldo before slotting home.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

International Fixtures/Results Involving Liverpool Players

Thursday, 24th March 2022

09:10 Australia 0-2 Japan (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino

19:45 Portugal 3-1 Turkey (World Cup playoff) - Diogo Jota (1 goal)

19:45 Wales 2-1 Austria (World Cup playoff) - Neco Williams

23:30 Brazil 4-0 Chile (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho

23:30 Colombia 3-0 Bolivia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz

Friday, 25th March 2022

18:15 Romania 0-1 Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas

19:30 Egypt 1-0 Senegal (World Cup playoff) - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Saturday, 26th March 2022

17:00 Ireland 2-2 Belgium (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher, Divock Origi

17:30 England 2-1 Switzerland (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson

19:45 Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk

Monday, 28th March 2022

19:00 Montenegro 1-0 Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas

Tuesday, 29th March 2022

11:35 Japan 1-1 Vietnam (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino

18:00 Senegal v Egypt (World Cup playoff) - Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

19:45 Portugal v North Macedonia (World Cup playoff) - Diogo Jota

19:45 Austria v Scotland (Friendly) - Andy Robertson

19:45 Belgium v Burkina Faso (Friendly) - Divock Origi

19:45 England v Ivory Coast (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson

19:45 Ireland v Lithuania (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher

19:45 Netherlands v Germany (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk

20:00 Bolivia v Brazil (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho

Wednesday, 30th March 2022

00:30 Venezuela v Colombia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz

