Watch: Bruno Fernandes Goal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist Gives Portugal Lead Against North Macedonia In World Cup Playoff
Bruno Fernandes has given Portugal a crucial 1-0 lead in the World Cup playoff match against North Macedonia and you can watch the goal here.
Fernandes latched on to a mistake in the North Macedonian defence to exchange passes with Cristiano Ronaldo before slotting home.
Watch the goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
International Fixtures/Results Involving Liverpool Players
Thursday, 24th March 2022
09:10 Australia 0-2 Japan (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino
19:45 Portugal 3-1 Turkey (World Cup playoff) - Diogo Jota (1 goal)
19:45 Wales 2-1 Austria (World Cup playoff) - Neco Williams
23:30 Brazil 4-0 Chile (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho
23:30 Colombia 3-0 Bolivia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz
Friday, 25th March 2022
18:15 Romania 0-1 Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas
19:30 Egypt 1-0 Senegal (World Cup playoff) - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane
Saturday, 26th March 2022
17:00 Ireland 2-2 Belgium (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher, Divock Origi
17:30 England 2-1 Switzerland (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson
Read More
19:45 Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk
Monday, 28th March 2022
19:00 Montenegro 1-0 Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas
Tuesday, 29th March 2022
11:35 Japan 1-1 Vietnam (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino
18:00 Senegal v Egypt (World Cup playoff) - Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
19:45 Portugal v North Macedonia (World Cup playoff) - Diogo Jota
19:45 Austria v Scotland (Friendly) - Andy Robertson
19:45 Belgium v Burkina Faso (Friendly) - Divock Origi
19:45 England v Ivory Coast (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson
19:45 Ireland v Lithuania (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher
19:45 Netherlands v Germany (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk
20:00 Bolivia v Brazil (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho
Wednesday, 30th March 2022
00:30 Venezuela v Colombia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz
