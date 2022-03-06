Skip to main content
Watch: Bukayo Saka Top Class Goal Restores Arsenal Lead Against Watford - What A Finish!

Bukayo Saka has restored Arsenal's lead at Vicarage Road against Watford and you can watch the goal here.

Saka won the ball back for Arsenal on the edge of the box, played a one-two with Alexandre Lacazette and fired brilliantly into the top corner to make it 2-1 to the Gunners.

Watch the goal here:

Watford Team

Ben Foster, Hassane Kamara, Samir, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Moussa Sissoko, Cucho Hernandez, Emmanual Dennis, Joao Pedro

Arsenal Team

Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

Key Facts

Arsenal

Arsenal currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League with 45 points from 24 games in the race for a top four spot.

They are two points behind Manchester United who currently sit in fourth but have three games in hand over the Red Devils who are in action on Sunday afternoon themselves against local rivals Manchester City.

Watford

The Hornets currently sit in 19th position with 19 points from 26 games. They are three points from safety as things stand.

