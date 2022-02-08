Watch: Burnley 1-1 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

Burnley came back in the second half to earn a point against Manchester United as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor and you can watch the match highlights here.

After Raphael Varane had a goal controversially ruled out for offside, Ralf Rangnick's team took the lead in the 18th minute when Paul Pogba smashed home Luke Shaw's cross.

The Red Devils dominated the first half but paid for not adding further goals when Jay Rodriguez equalised in the 47th minute after good work from Wout Weghorst.

Burnley Starting XI

Nick Pope, Connor Roberts, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Maxwel Cornet, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Wout Weghorst

Burnley Subs

Wayne Hennessey, Kevin Long, Phil Bardsley, Matthew Lowton, Nathan Collins, Dale Stephens, Aaron Lennon, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes

Manchester United Starting XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United come into the fixture with Sean Dyche's Burnley under huge pressure after their FA Cup fourth-round exit on penalties to Middlesbrough on Friday evening and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups.

Ralf Rangnick's team have shown glimpses of improvement over recent weeks but are still yet to put together a sustained run of good form.

Paul Pogba looked good on his return to the team and his presence should be a boost for a United side battling it out for fourth place with West Ham, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

In a shock move, Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped to the bench and replaced with Edinson Cavani.

The Clarets struggled in their last Premier League home game against Watford at the weekend and were perhaps fortunate to come away with a point from the 0-0 draw.

New signing Wout Weghorst will need to strike up a successful partnership with Burnley top scorer Maxwel Cornet if they are to stand a chance of Premier League survival.

