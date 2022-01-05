Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Watch: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur Match Highlights | Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham and you can watch the match highlights here.

Both goals came in the first half through a Kai Havertz strike and a Ben Davies own goal.

The Blues should have added to their lead but Thomas Tuchel will be feeling confident as he heads to North London for the return leg in a weeks time.

Watch the match highlights here:

After Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal was postponed after another Covid-19 outbreak, focus now switches to Chelsea's clash with Tottenham in the other semi-final.

The first leg takes place on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge, 7.45pm kick off with the return leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in one week's time.

Chelsea Team

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Malang Sarr, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Saul Niguez, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea Subs

Marcus Bettinelli, Ross Barkley, Lewis Hall, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Harvey Vale, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic

Tottenham Hotspur Team

Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Matt Doherty, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Heung Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur Subs

Brandon Austin, Pierluigi Gollini, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Dele Alli, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks

Chelsea v Tottenham
