Watch: Christian Eriksen Scores Brilliant Goal With First Touch For Denmark After Suffering Cardiac Arrest At Euro 2020
In a wonderful moment, Christian Eriksen has scored for Denmark with his first touch since returning to the side after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 and you can watch the goal here.
The 30 year old came on as a half-time substitute in the match against the Netherlands and scored within two minutes of coming onto the pitch.
Watch the magical moment for Eriksen here.
Option #1:
Option #2:
Option #3:
Remaining International Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players
Monday, 28th March 2022
16:00 Senegal v Egypt (World Cup playoff) - Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
19:00 Montenegro v Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas
Tuesday, 29th March 2022
11:35 Japan v Vietnam (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino
Read More
19:45 Belgium v Burkina Faso (Friendly) - Divock Origi
19:45 England v Ivory Coast (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson
19:45 Ireland v Lithuania (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher
19:45 Netherlands v Germany (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk
20:00 Bolivia v Brazil (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho
20:45 Northern Ireland v Hungary (Friendly) - Conor Bradley
Wednesday, 30th March 2022
00:30 Venezuela v Colombia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz
