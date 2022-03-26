Skip to main content
Watch: Christian Eriksen Scores Brilliant Goal With First Touch For Denmark After Suffering Cardiac Arrest At Euro 2020

In a wonderful moment, Christian Eriksen has scored for Denmark with his first touch since returning to the side after his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 and you can watch the goal here.

The 30 year old came on as a half-time substitute in the match against the Netherlands and scored within two minutes of coming onto the pitch.

Christian Eriksen

Watch the magical moment for Eriksen here.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Remaining International Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

Monday, 28th March 2022

16:00 Senegal v Egypt (World Cup playoff) - Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

19:00 Montenegro v Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas

Tuesday, 29th March 2022

11:35 Japan v Vietnam (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino

19:45 Belgium v Burkina Faso (Friendly) - Divock Origi

19:45 England v Ivory Coast (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson

19:45 Ireland v Lithuania (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher

19:45 Netherlands v Germany (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk

20:00 Bolivia v Brazil (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho

20:45 Northern Ireland v Hungary (Friendly) - Conor Bradley

Wednesday, 30th March 2022

00:30 Venezuela v Colombia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz

