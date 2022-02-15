Skip to main content
Watch: Classy Bruno Fernandes Goal Seals Victory For Manchester United Against Brighton

A classy Bruno Fernandes finish rounded off a 2-0 victory for Manchester United against Brighton on Tuesday and you can watch the goal here.

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways against Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday after two successive draws in the Premier League and we can bring you the confirmed lineups for the match.

United have got into the habit of taking the lead in games but not being able to convert their advantage into wins.

They must get over this problem if they have any hopes of finishing in the top four where they are battling it out with West Ham, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolves.

Graham Potter's Brighton will provide another tough test for United coming off a 2-0 win at Watford on Saturday.

The Seagulls play positive, attacking football and sit ninth in the table, seven points behind United with a game in hand.

Here are the confirmed lineups.

Manchester United

Brighton

